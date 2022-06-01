A 25-year-old woman got too close to a bison on Monday, May 30, at Yellowstone National Park, getting violently gored.
The woman, of Grove City, Ohio, was on a boardwalk in Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when a bison was walking nearby. The woman approached the bison, getting within 10 feet of the animal. At that point, the bison made a move toward the woman, goring her and throwing her an estimated 10 feet into the air. The interaction resulted in a puncture wound, among other injuries.
First responders arrived to provide medical assistance rapidly, ultimately transporting the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance.
Several initial new reports stated that the woman died of her injuries, though this is unclear and was not included in the official press release on the matter. The incident remains under investigation.
At Yellowstone National Park, visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from free-roaming bison. While the bison are typically seen grazing, they can become quite dangerous when approached.
According to park officials, this is the first report of a visitor threatening a bison via approach this year, which resulted in the bison responding. When threatened, bison are known to defend themselves with strikes, charges, and by trampling. Despite their large size, bison are incredibly fast, capable of running at speeds of 35 miles per hour, coupled with extreme agility.
The video below shows a 9-year-old being tossed by a bison at Yellowstone in 2019. The girl sustained injuries, but survived.
Statistically speaking, bison are the most dangerous animals in Yellowstone National Park, having injured more people than any other species at the park.
The largest mammal in North America, male bison can weigh around 2,000 pounds. While 17 bison herds consisting of roughly 10,000 bison total are found on federal lands across twelve states, Yellowstone is the only place where bison have continuously roamed since prehistoric times, according to the Department of Interior. A 2015 estimate put close to 5,000 animals in the Yellowstone population. Though wild bison are relatively rare, far greater numbers exist in captivity nationwide.
This incident serves as a great example of how a seemingly docile animal can get violent fast. Maintaining a safe distance from all large animals is crucial for safety, as wild animals can be unpredictable and can act aggressively when threatened.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(5) comments
A good example of natural selection at work.
Go bison!
Yellowstone is a place to see wild animals. It's not a petting zoo. Smh
Some people just don't that these are 'wild' animals. First time I went to Yellowstone in 91' there was a man that just had to cross the road to get closer to a buffalo. Luckily, he was able to run around a tree when it charged!
Guess no one reads the warning signs !
Why on earth do people have to be so darn ignorant these days! Does no one think anymore? Where is there common sense or don't they have any? Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.