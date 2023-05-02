A 25-year-old man escaped after being kidnapped in Douglas County on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses reported seeing the victim get pulled from his vehicle and forced onto a white or light blue mini van at a RTD Park-N-Ride in Highlands Ranch early on Friday morning. He reportedly was able to escape several hours later. According to the release, the man was assaulted and suffered substantial injuries during the incident.
"After following up on numerous leads, detectives located the victim’s vehicle in Rockford, Illinois. Police there apprehended one suspect. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Brandon Graterol-Castro. A second suspect was arrested in Douglas County. He was identified as 30-year-old Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto," the release said.
Investigators have determined that the two suspects previously knew the victim. According to the release, the crime may have stemmed from an unpaid debt involving the victim.
Both Graterol-Castro and Chavez are now facing kidnapping and assault charges. The sheriff's office is still looking for the white or light blue minivan that was involved in the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 303-784-7861.
"This was a complex case that required significant resources and coordination," said Sheriff Weekly. "Our deputies worked tirelessly to locate the victim and apprehend the suspects, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe."
