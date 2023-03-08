With a capacity of 18,000, Denver's Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) is one of Colorado's largest venues, capable of attracting some of the world's biggest acts.
Here's a breakdown of what you can look forward to in 2023. Tickets can be purchased via the Ball Arena website.
- April 3: John Mayer (Solo)
- April 4: Muse: Will of the People Tour
- April 7: Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour
- April 23: Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick
- May 21: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
- June 6: Matchbox Twenty
- July 3: Blink-182: Tour 2023
- July 5 - August 13: KOOZA by Cirque de Soleil
- July 6: Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 w/ Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- July 11: Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
- July 12: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more: HS Reunion Tour 2023
- July 13: Paramore
- July 18: Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour
- July 25: Madonna: The Celebration Tour
- July 29: Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023
- Aug. 1: Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick
- Aug. 16: Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour
- Aug. 18: Sam Smith
- Aug. 19: Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 2023
- Aug. 23: Pantera
- Sept. 5: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long
- Sept. 10: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour 2023
- Oct. 7: Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
- Oct. 25: P!NK: TRUSTFALL TOUR
- Nov. 16: Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour
Find a full list of events taking place at Ball Arena or purchase tickets here.
What year is it? That is quite the list. Not sure if I should feel young or old.
