With a capacity of 18,000, Denver's Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) is one of Colorado's largest venues, capable of attracting some of the world's biggest acts.

Here's a breakdown of what you can look forward to in 2023. Tickets can be purchased via the Ball Arena website.

  1. April 3: John Mayer (Solo)
  2. April 4: Muse: Will of the People Tour
  3. April 7: Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour
  4. April 23: Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick
  5. May 21: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
  6. June 6: Matchbox Twenty
  7. July 3: Blink-182: Tour 2023
  8. July 5 - August 13: KOOZA by Cirque de Soleil
  9. July 6: Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 w/ Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  10. July 11: Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
  11. July 12: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more: HS Reunion Tour 2023
  12. July 13: Paramore
  13. July 18: Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour
  14. July 25: Madonna: The Celebration Tour
  15. July 29: Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023
  16. Aug. 1: Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick
  17. Aug. 16: Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour
  18. Aug. 18: Sam Smith
  19. Aug. 19: Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 2023
  20. Aug. 23: Pantera
  21. Sept. 5: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long
  22. Sept. 10: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour 2023
  23. Oct. 7: Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
  24. Oct. 25: P!NK: TRUSTFALL TOUR
  25. Nov. 16: Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

Find a full list of events taking place at Ball Arena or purchase tickets here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

VailGeek
VailGeek

What year is it? That is quite the list. Not sure if I should feel young or old.

