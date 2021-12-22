The Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) announced in a press release on Wednesday that the institution has received the largest donation in its 121-year history – $25 million dollars from an anonymous donor.
“We are amazed by the donor’s generosity and vision,” said George Sparks, Museum President & CEO. “The support will vastly expand the Museum’s capacity for collections conservation.
Ten percent of the money will go toward museum staffing, equipment and to launch activities, the release said. The rest will go into an endowment at the DMNS Foundation.
"Annual distributions from the endowment will support the Museum’s conservation work over the long term," the release said.
"Collections are treasures held in the public trust. Preserving them and making them accessible to source communities, scientists, and the public has long been an institutional priority,” said Museum Director of Anthropology and Senior Curator of Archaeology Stephen E. Nash in a press release.
The museum is home to a natural history collection that includes 4.3 million artifacts and specimens that are relevant to archaeology, ethnology, geology, paleontology, health sciences, zoology, and archives.
“This unprecedented gift will take our work to another level, with the expertise and state-of-the-art analytical equipment needed to advance the field and train the next generation of conservation professionals from a wide range of backgrounds. It will position the Museum as a leader in culturally-inclusive object conservation in the Rocky Mountain region, nationally and internationally," Nash said.
According to the release, the museum is annually responsible for around 350 external research requests, consulting with dozens of tribal nation representatives, making 160 loans consisting of more than 11,000 collection objects, and hosting collections tours for 13,000 people on average.
For more information on the DMNS visit their website here.
