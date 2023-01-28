Several wind chill advisories that will go into effect this weekend have been issued in the eastern portion of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The first advisory applies to Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties, and will be in effect from 9 PM on Saturday through 10 AM on Sunday. In these areas, wind chill values could drop as low as -25 degrees.
The second advisory is for El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero and Baca counties and will be in effect from 7 PM on Sunday to 11 AM Monday morning. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the service said.
Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
YUP! Global warming! We're experiencing same in WI AND every year!
