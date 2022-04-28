If there's any sort of awards or rankings list to pay attention to, it might be the annual Forbes' travel guide.
After painstakingly sending inspectors to thousands of luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas around the globe and judging each spot on up to 900 objective criteria, the company comes up with a rating on a scale with roots dating back to 1958. 'Five stars' means that a place provides a "virtually flawless" service, while a four-star rating means a property is "exceptional" and a 'recommended' rating means that a place is an "excellent" spot with consistently good service. Twenty-five spots around Colorado got some sort of a nod in the 2022 report, but only six got five stars.
The six places in Colorado that got the highest honor of five stars included The Broadmoor (hotel, Colorado Springs), The Little Nell (hotel, Aspen), Madeline Hotel and Residences (hotel, Telluride), Penrose Room at The Broadmoor (restaurant, Colorado Springs), Reméde Spa Aspen (spa, Aspen), and Spa at The Broadmoor (spa, Colorado Springs), with The Broadmoor Resort snagging a five-star rating in all three categories – lodging, food, and spa.
Twelve spots got a four-star rating and seven spots got a 'recommended' rating.
