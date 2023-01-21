Twenty-five cats were rescued from a burning house in Hayden on Thursday, according to officials from West Routt Fire Protection District.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 AM in the 100 block of West Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighting crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a rear structure.
"An initial knock down of the fire was completed within 3 minutes of arrival. The fire had extended throughout the under-structure of the home requiring extensive overhaul to find the extent of the fire," the department said in a news release.
The resident of the home was able to safely evacuate with some of her pets, but reported that there were several more inside of the home.
"A total of 15 cats were found by firefighters and removed from the home. Unfortunately, not all of the cats made it out alive," the release said.
A total of 25 cats were evacuated from the home including two new born kittens, and two nursing mothers, according to officials from the Routt County Humane Society (RCHS).
"Several of the adult cats suffered from smoke inhalation while a few had minor burns. Dr. Cross and the RCHS staff worked tirelessly to examine all of the cats and to provide immediate treatment to the ones in need," the humane society said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The shelter is currently accepting donations to go toward the cats' medical needs, and cost of care. Donations can be made at www.routthumane.org, or dropped off at the shelter.
