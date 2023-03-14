Following a mostly dry Tuesday, snow is expected to pick up in Colorado. This storm will likely last from Tuesday night through Thursday night, with another chance for snow starting this weekend.
Over the next few days, nearly all Colorado peaks should get some snow, though those in the southwest and central mountain regions will be favored.
Between 12 inches and 18 inches could land in the town of Silverton with two feet or more expected on the surrounding mountains.
See a breakdown of where snowfall is expected below:
Meanwhile, another heavy snow event could hit the state from the March 18 to 22.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
