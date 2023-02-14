Map: National Weather Service.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning Colorado travelers about dangerous conditions expected to exist this week across the state as a widespread storm hits.

Areas along the Palmer Divide and in Southern Colorado are expected to get the highest snow totals. Front Range commuters should anticipate snowy conditions, with some of the heaviest impacts expected from the Denver area to the southern border along the I-25 corridor.

It's been snowing quite a bit in southwest Colorado already, with snow expected to start falling along the Front Range on Tuesday night, continuing through Wednesday.

The highest snow totals will likely fall on southwestern peaks, possibly adding two or more feet of snow on top of snow that's already fallen this week.

Strong winds will accompany this winter storm, resulting in drifting and severely limited visibility at times.

Travel impacts are also expected in the Eastern Plains region, especially along I-70 through this portion of the state.

In other words, expect travel to be dicey pretty much wherever you're at.

Here's a breakdown of totals expected through Thursday morning in a few major cities and popular towns. See a full map below:

Alamosa: 4 to 6 inches

Aspen: 6 to 8 inches

Bailey: 6 to 8 inches

Boulder: 3 to 4 inches

Burlington: 6 to 8 inches

Castle Rock: 6 to 8 inches

Colorado Springs: 4 to 6 inches

Denver: 4 to 6 inches

Durango: 12 inches

Estes Park: 2 to 3 inches

Fairplay: 4 to 6 inches

Fort Collins: 1 to 2 inches

Glenwood Springs: 2 to 3 inches

Grand Junction: 2 to 3 inches

Montrose: 4 to 6 inches

Pagosa Springs: 12 to 18 inches

Pueblo: 4 to 6 inches

Silverton: 12 to 18 inches

Steamboat Springs: 1 to 2 inches

Trinidad: 8 to 12 inches

Vail: 4 to 6 inches

Walsenburg: 8 to 12 inches

Westcliffe: 6 to 8 inches

