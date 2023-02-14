The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning Colorado travelers about dangerous conditions expected to exist this week across the state as a widespread storm hits.
Areas along the Palmer Divide and in Southern Colorado are expected to get the highest snow totals. Front Range commuters should anticipate snowy conditions, with some of the heaviest impacts expected from the Denver area to the southern border along the I-25 corridor.
It's been snowing quite a bit in southwest Colorado already, with snow expected to start falling along the Front Range on Tuesday night, continuing through Wednesday.
The highest snow totals will likely fall on southwestern peaks, possibly adding two or more feet of snow on top of snow that's already fallen this week.
Strong winds will accompany this winter storm, resulting in drifting and severely limited visibility at times.
Travel impacts are also expected in the Eastern Plains region, especially along I-70 through this portion of the state.
In other words, expect travel to be dicey pretty much wherever you're at.
Here's a breakdown of totals expected through Thursday morning in a few major cities and popular towns. See a full map below:
Alamosa: 4 to 6 inches
Aspen: 6 to 8 inches
Bailey: 6 to 8 inches
Boulder: 3 to 4 inches
Burlington: 6 to 8 inches
Castle Rock: 6 to 8 inches
Colorado Springs: 4 to 6 inches
Denver: 4 to 6 inches
Durango: 12 inches
Estes Park: 2 to 3 inches
Fairplay: 4 to 6 inches
Fort Collins: 1 to 2 inches
Glenwood Springs: 2 to 3 inches
Grand Junction: 2 to 3 inches
Montrose: 4 to 6 inches
Pagosa Springs: 12 to 18 inches
Pueblo: 4 to 6 inches
Silverton: 12 to 18 inches
Steamboat Springs: 1 to 2 inches
Trinidad: 8 to 12 inches
Vail: 4 to 6 inches
Walsenburg: 8 to 12 inches
Westcliffe: 6 to 8 inches
