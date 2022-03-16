Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
Updated weather mapping from the National Weather Service shows that mountains in the area of Winter Park and Bailey could see up to 24 inches of snow between Wednesday and Thursday should the high-end snowfall scenario take place. In this scenario, Castle Rock gets a foot and Denver and Colorado Springs get eight inches.
See mapping of this high-end scenario below (and keep scrolling for the 'most likely' scenario):
In the 'most likely' scenario, widespread snowfall is still expected, with much of the state getting notable accumulation. In the 'most likely' scenario, Castle Rock still sees up to a foot and Evergreen gets between a foot and 18 inches. Denver and Colorado Springs get up to six inches, too.
Regardless of what snowfall scenario ends up taking place, it's likely that the Wednesday night and Thursday morning commutes will be impacted along the Front Range urban corridor.
While this storm is bringing some much-needed precipitation to the state, the next several weeks are likely to be drier than normal, according to long-range predictions from the National Weather Service.
Statewide, snowpack is at 98 percent of the to-date median and while this storm will give that a boost, more snow will be needed if the state is to hit the 20-year median peak. Colorado is currently at 82 percent of the median peak, 23 days out from when that benchmark typically occurs.
Technically, winter ends on March 20, though Colorado typically sees snow after that.
(2) comments
All the libturds who voted for Mr. Potato Head can sit there in traffic burning his expensive gasoline. I'll be safe and dry at home.
You know every time I look at the map for snow it changes and I wonder how much snow we will eventually get here in Canon City and Penrose area! Jess
