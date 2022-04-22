In case you missed yesterday's weather report, snow is expected to hit a large portion of Colorado this weekend, stretching from Friday through Sunday. The National Weather Service snow forecast has since intensified a little bit overnight, now showing that deeper totals will be more widespread, as well as the chance for up to two feet of snow on some select mountain peaks.
For starters, here's the most likely snowfall scenario:
As can be seen on the map above, the Front Range and Eastern Plains will likely be missed entirely, but the Western Slope is likely to see some snow. Most of the snow will be stuck in the mountain region, with up to 18 inches expected in a few areas.
Should the high-end snowfall scenario occur, mountain towns, like Steamboat Springs and Vail, will see significant accumulation in-town, with up to 24 inches landing in a few localized spots on higher peaks.
Either snowfall scenario could bring enough powder to impact mountain travel and recreation. Those headed to the mountain region in Colorado should prepare for colder, snowy conditions.
Stay up-to-date with the most recent weather forecast on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.