Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
This snow will stack on top of already huge totals that have already landed in this part of the state thus far this year, with Steamboat Resort reporting 275.5 inches so far this season – the highest total found at resorts around the state. The greater northwest region has also experienced heavy snowfall as a whole, currently at 140 percent of their 30-year median to-date snowpack.
While big snow is expected in the Steamboat Springs area, significant snowfall will likely be relatively restricted to this region, though parts of the Continental Divide may also get up to 18 inches. Meanwhile, Denver is expected to get less than an inch, with no snow expected in the Colorado Springs or Grand Junction.
See a map of the 'expected' snowfall scenario below:
Read more about the blast of Colorado weather expected to hit the eastern half of the state later in the weekend here.
Find more weather information on the National Weather Service website.
