Don't be fooled by warming temperatures and approaching summer months, avalanche risk still exists in Colorado's backcountry – especially after big snow last weekend.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website, 24 avalanches have been reported in the last week. That's just a sliver of the 2,459 slides reported throughout the entire season, but it does show that late-season avalanches are taking place.
Mapping on the CAIC website shows that 'moderate' risk still exists, particularly in regions where snow has landed recently. The service reports that warm temperatures and light overnight freezes are making wet slides a risk, especially those triggered by backcountry users.
In short – proceed with caution if entering the backcountry over Memorial Day Weekend. While many mountains are shockingly bare, avalanche risk does still exist in some places. Know how to stay safe in the backcountry when avalanche risk is present and heed the advice found on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website and social media.
