UPDATE: As of 11 AM on March 3, this fire was estimated to have grown to 230 acres, with containment at 72 percent. No cause has been determined and no structures are threatened.
Yesterday, it was reported that multiple crews were responding to a wildland fire that sparked up in Pueblo County. Throughout the day, the fire, dubbed the 'Huerfano Road Fire,' continued to grow, eventually reaching 132 acres near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road.
According to a 7 PM Wednesday night report from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, no structures were threatened and the fire was 50 percent contained, with plans to monitor the fire through the night.
PUEBLO COUNTY FIRE UPDATE: This is from @PuebloCountySO as of 6:00 p.m. “New estimates for #HuerfanoRdFire is 132 acres. Containment still at 50%. No structures threatened.” @KOAA pic.twitter.com/GIMTsIsDj3— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 3, 2022
The blaze is currently burning mostly trees and brush in a privately-owned riverbed area. Smoke may be visible in the area.
News of a wildfire sparking up in March may sound odd to some Coloradans, though it's important to remember that widespread drought conditions are still present. As of March 1, 91 percent of the state was experiencing some form of drought, with Pueblo County experiencing 'severe' drought – the second of four severity tiers.
It's crucial that the state's residents keep this dryness in mind, exercising caution in scenarios where fire-risk may be present.
Widespread snow is expected to hit the state this weekend, though this will likely be a drop in the bucket in terms of alleviating drought.
As of March 3, statewide snowpack is at 92 percent of the to-date median.
