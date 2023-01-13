According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old male from Sykesville, Maryland died following a serious incident that took place on the mountain yesterday, January 12.
Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place on an expert trail in the Northwoods area of the resort.
Following the incident, the guest was transported to the Vail Health Hospital for emergency care, where they were ultimately pronounced deceased.
The resort released the following statement about the situation:
“Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends."
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
This is the third on-resort incident leading to a death to be reported this slopesport season in Colorado. In addition to those deaths, one skier and one snowboarder have died in the backcountry.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.