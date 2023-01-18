Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

An image shared by the Colorado Department of Transportation related to widespread mountain road closures in southwest Colorado. Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer.

Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.

The closure was still posted to the CoTrip.com website as of 4:00 PM and it's unknown when it will be lifted.

Updates can be found here.

