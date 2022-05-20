According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a 21-year-old female from Illinois died after falling into Adams Falls on Thursday afternoon. Her body was recovered later in the evening.
Few details have been released regarding what led to the woman falling into the water feature, though the park did remind the public to stay back from streams, rivers, and waterfalls with the announcement of her death. They also noted that streamside rocks can be slippery and that water can be "deceivingly deep and swift."
While a storm is moving through Colorado on Friday, weather on Thursday was clear in this area and is unlikely to have been a factor. Water at this fall would have likely been surging, as warm temperatures have led to rapid snowmelt in recent weeks.
According to data from 2010 to 2020, Rocky Mountain National Park was the 8th-deadliest national park in the country during this period, with 49 deaths happening at the popular destination. Eighteen of those deaths were due to accidental falls and none were due to drowning. The cause of death in this case is yet to be released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Adams Falls is a popular attraction on the west side of the park, located on East Inlet Trail. The waterfall drops about 55 feet over a series of steps.
This isn't the first incident to occur at Adams Falls. In 2017, a man was injured after falling from the viewing area at the same spot.
