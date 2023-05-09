For the sixth year, the beloved taco festival, 'Tacolandia', will be returning to Denver's Civic Center Park this summer.
This year's Tacolandia festivities will give guests the opportunity to try delicious Latin food from Denver food vendors.
"Over 40 restaurants will be offering unlimited samples of their best dishes -- so come early and come hungry! Cool down with samples available from our beverage partners and full drinks for purchase from our well-stocked bars, make room for more tacos by dancing to spicy musical entertainment, and enjoy Tacolandia's second-most popular attraction: professional lucha libre wrestling," the event description reads.
According to event organizers, general admission to Tacolandia costs $35 and includes access to unlimited taco samples, beverage samples, music, and cash bars.
The event is set to take place on August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Civic Center Park. Keep in mind, this is a 21+ event, and guests must provide an ID at the gate.
Find more information about Tacolandia 2023, here.
