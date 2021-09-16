Thus far, it's been a hot and dry fall for most of Colorado, but that will likely change quite soon.
According to the most recent report from popular mountain forecasting website OpenSnow.com, some models show up to 21 inches of snow hitting parts of Colorado as a storm enters the state next Monday or Tuesday. That being said, Joel Gratz – founding meteorologist of the service – calls this projection "mostly a fantasy," stating that something in the three to six or four to eight range is more likely.
According to Gratz, the most snow will be likely to fall at high points of elevation from Monarch and Aspen, north to the I-70 corridor, as well as on Front Range peaks. See his full report here.
Following the storm that's expected to hit on Monday and Tuesday, another storm dropping more snow may roll through closer to the weekend.
Several resorts have already expressed excitement about the snow online, with Ski Cooper announcing that they're expecting 9 inches total next week.
Widespread predictions of snow have yet to show up on Mountain-Forecast.com, though there's a good chance this will change in upcoming days to reflect the OpenSnow report. After all, meteorologist Joel Gratz is rarely wrong.
Should big snow hit and temperatures see a major swing, it could impact the longevity of fall colors (More on that here). Big temperature drops can cause colors to change faster and can cause their presence to be more brief.
Will Colorado finally see its first big snow of fall? With predictions ranging from an inch to 21 inches, it remains up in the air. We'll have to wait and see.
As wintery weather starts to hit Colorado, OutThere Colorado recommends several websites for forecasting. The National Weather Service is the place to go for official alerts. OpenSnow.com is the place to go for ski resort-based information. Mountain-Forecast.com is a great resource for winter hiking. Always be aware of the forecast prior to embarking on any adventure and be prepared for changing weather and unpredicted weather swings.
