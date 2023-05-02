The American hummingbird migration is well underway, and according to website HummingBirdCentral.com, there has already been migration activity reported in Colorado.
"Many hummingbirds spend the winter in Central America or Mexico, and migrate north to their breeding grounds in the southern U.S. and western states as early as February, and to areas further north later in the spring," the website says.
During this time, some of the tiny birds can travel more than 500 miles. HummingBirdCentral.com has created a map to track hummingbird migration patterns across the U.S. in 2023, based on reported sightings.
There are typically four types of hummingbirds found in Colorado including Rufous, Black-chinned, Calliope, and Broad-tailed hummingbirds.
According to the website, the majority of sightings this year have been reported along the Front Range from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins. Broad-tail sightings have been reported the most often, data shows. However, less frequent sightings have been reported throughout the state.
"During migration, a hummingbird's heart beats up to 1,260 times a minute, and its wings flap 15 to 80 times a second. To support this high energy level, a hummingbird will typically gain 25-40 percent of their body weight before they start migration in order to make the long trek over land, and water," the website reads.
Hummingbirds are a welcome sight to many Coloradans, and can be easily attracted to yards. However, in Colorado it is important to make sure that any bird attractants in your yard are bear safe.
According to CPW, "[...] birdfeeders should not be placed outside from March through the end of November for any reason. Bird feeders are very likely to become bear feeders, and full bird feeders quickly teach bears that it’s safe to come close to people and homes looking for food."
Colorful, trumpet-shaped flowers around your yard and water sources (like bird baths) are excellent alternatives to traditional bird feeders, according to CPW. Dense foliage can also be inviting for hummingbirds, as it provides shelter.
For more information, or to report hummingbird sightings visit HummingBirdCentral.com.
