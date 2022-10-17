It's no secret to America's homeowners – property value forecasts have been all over the place in recent months.
One place the tumultuous nature of this market has been put on display is on real estate website Zillow, where nationwide year-over-year growth in February was predicted to be 17.8 percent by February 2023. That number has since been downgraded several times, including to 7.8 percent year-over-year growth in a July report, further dropping to 1.2 percent year-over-year growth in a September report.
Now, the company is predicting 1.4 percent year-over-year growth by the end of September 2023 on a national scale, but that number varies wildly by market. While some metro areas, like those of Spokane and Knoxville, are expected to see growth above five percent during that time frame, other places are expected to see home value decline.
When it comes to Colorado, here's a look at what homeowners might expect their home value to do by the end of September 2023. This data is organized based on forecasts for the full metro area and is ordered by population.
1. Denver: +1%
2. Colorado Springs: +2.3%
3. Fort Collins: +1%
4. Boulder: -1%
5. Pueblo: +5.3%
6. Grand Junction: +2.8%
7. Glenwood Springs: +0.6%
8. Durango: +2.2%
9. Edwards: +4.7%
10. Montrose: +3.4%
11. Cañon City: +4%
12. Breckenridge: +4.1%
13. Fort Morgan: +2.5%
14. Steamboat Springs: +1.5%
15. Sterling: +1.1%
16. Craig: -2%
(1) comment
Housing is out of site for anyone who makes less than $2400.00 I just do not see how they can make it to rent a place! Never mind owning a place anymore! When you take into consideration, HOA's,Childcare, electricity, water, sewer or whatever, groceries, insurances, vehicle, plus up keep, student loans, medical plus insurance and lord knows what else today, especially with children too!! I just do not get it! How do the Owners/Managers of Apartment houses think the tenants can make it anyway! NO oNe Cares as long as they make money right? It's no wonder so many families are living together,but that doesn't do it for me; as then adult children get too dependant on parents to help them out and do not learn responsibility of watching their money and to learn how to live on their own, it sets a bad precedent for growing up! Only one of my children have their adult children and granddaughters living with them and it gets nerve wracking with all of them under one roof! I rarely get to go up north to see them as they all work different times! It is very stressful l when we do go up! They rarely come down here! when you do not see your loved ones it's stressful too! My other ones live from NY, S.C. .Fl. on East Coast and one in KS! It's the same with hubby and he has family out in Ca & Hawaii & Japan! Thanks for Gas being too high & on S.S.! Bummer for us too!
I guess I am feeling a little melodramatic but I miss my loved ones especially great-granddaughters.never mind the rest of family and our friends! .Jess
