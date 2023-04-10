Following a great year of snowpack in Colorado, resorts around the state are starting to close for the season.
Here's a list of closing dates at ski resorts around Colorado. Note that dates are subject to change depending on conditions. These dates are based on best available data, including social media announcements, press releases, and lift ticket offerings. Before planning a trip, check with the resort website to see if their season has been shortened or extended. If the hefty snowpack ends up sticking around, some of these resorts may add days to their year. Note that it's also important to remember that late-season skiing and snowboarding can mean encountering less coverage on the mountain. Be prepared for mud, rocks, and slush.
- Arapahoe Basin: Sunday, June 4 (currently the last day lift tickets are available for purchase – season could extend)
- Aspen Mountain: Sunday, April 23
- Aspen Highlands: Sunday, April 16
- Beaver Creek: Sunday, April 16
- Breckenridge: "As long as possible into May," but no date announced
- Bluebird Backcountry: Closed for season
- Buttermilk: Sunday, April 2
- Cooper Hill Ski Area: Sunday, April 16
- Copper Mountain: Sunday, May 7
- Crested Butte: Closed for season
- Echo Mountain: Sunday, April 16
- Hesperus Ski Area: Closed for season
- Howelsen Hill: Closed for season
- Kendall Mountain: Closed for season
- Keystone: Sunday, April 16
- Loveland: Sunday, May 7
- Monarch: Sunday, April 16
- Powderhorn: Closed for season
- Purgatory: Sunday, April 23
- Silverton: Sunday, April 16
- Snowmass: Sunday, April 16
- Steamboat: Sunday, April 16
- Sunlight Mountain Resort: Closed for season
- Telluride Ski Resort: Closed for season
- Vail Mountain: Sunday, April 23
- Winter Park: Sunday, May 14 (last lift ticket available as of April 10)
- Wolf Creek: Closed for season
Wolf creek still has 12’ at midway point. It’s too bad the FS limits their permit like that
