A snowboarder blasts across a pond near the top of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, a well-known late-season tradition. Photo: Parker Seibold, The Gazette

Following a great year of snowpack in Colorado, resorts around the state are starting to close for the season.

Here's a list of closing dates at ski resorts around Colorado. Note that dates are subject to change depending on conditions. These dates are based on best available data, including social media announcements, press releases, and lift ticket offerings. Before planning a trip, check with the resort website to see if their season has been shortened or extended. If the hefty snowpack ends up sticking around, some of these resorts may add days to their year. Note that it's also important to remember that late-season skiing and snowboarding can mean encountering less coverage on the mountain. Be prepared for mud, rocks, and slush.

  1. Arapahoe Basin: Sunday, June 4 (currently the last day lift tickets are available for purchase – season could extend)
  2. Aspen Mountain: Sunday, April 23
  3. Aspen Highlands: Sunday, April 16
  4. Beaver Creek: Sunday, April 16
  5. Breckenridge: "As long as possible into May," but no date announced
  6. Bluebird Backcountry: Closed for season
  7. Buttermilk: Sunday, April 2
  8. Cooper Hill Ski Area: Sunday, April 16
  9. Copper Mountain: Sunday, May 7
  10. Crested Butte: Closed for season
  11. Echo Mountain: Sunday, April 16
  12. Hesperus Ski Area: Closed for season
  13. Howelsen Hill: Closed for season
  14. Kendall Mountain: Closed for season
  15. Keystone: Sunday, April 16
  16. Loveland: Sunday, May 7
  17. Monarch: Sunday, April 16
  18. Powderhorn: Closed for season
  19. Purgatory: Sunday, April 23
  20. Silverton: Sunday, April 16
  21. Snowmass: Sunday, April 16
  22. Steamboat: Sunday, April 16
  23. Sunlight Mountain Resort: Closed for season
  24. Telluride Ski Resort: Closed for season
  25. Vail Mountain: Sunday, April 23
  26. Winter Park: Sunday, May 14 (last lift ticket available as of April 10)
  27. Wolf Creek: Closed for season

WhiskeyPete07
WhiskeyPete07

Wolf creek still has 12’ at midway point. It’s too bad the FS limits their permit like that

