Three drowning deaths were reported over the weekend, pushing the confirmed number of water fatalities this year in Colorado to 37, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. As a result, 2022 is officially the deadliest year on Colorado waters in state history.
The previous Colorado record for the most water fatalities in a year was set in 2020, when 34 people perished. With nearly four months left in 2022, there's no telling where the new record will officially land at this point.
These deaths included boating accidents, swimming-related drownings, and non-drowning fatalities occurring on both moving and still water, according to one Colorado Parks and Wildlife official. One common thread between cases is that many of the victims were not wearing lifejackets.
Wearing a lifejacket is one of the most effective ways to avoid drowning and is recommended anytime you enter or are around bodies of water.
CPW would also like to remind people to always check the water's temperatures before entering it, especially during the transition from summer to fall. Quickly entering or jumping into cold water is risky, as this can result in "cold water shock."
"Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. We encourage outdoor enthusiasts to protect themselves from the dangers of cold water immersion and shock by wearing a life jacket and being aware of weather conditions, and water temperatures where they plan to recreate. Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on - they save lives," said CPW's Statewide Public Information Officer, Bridget O'Rourke Kochel.
Read more about cold water shock, here.
