Ready or not, 2021 is quickly coming to an end and its time to start thinking about where you'll be when the clock strikes midnight.
Luckily, this year in Colorado there are lots of options to make your last night of 2021 extra special.
Here's a round-up of a few of the best places around the state to ring in the new year!
The Orient Express at Denver Union Station
This year, Denver's Union Station (DUS) is hosting a " glamorous soirée," inspired by the Orient Express for New Year's Eve.
"Step aboard as we depart Venice for an enchanting adventure to arrive in Paris just before the stroke of midnight, with everyone enjoying a glass of Chandon Brut bubbles for the midnight countdown toast," DUS said in a press release said.
Ticket prices vary. For more information of to buy tickets visit Denver Union Station website, here.
Skate the Lake
The New Year's Eve Skate the Lake winter festival in Evergreen, Colorado is being hosted at the Evergreen Lakehouse this year from 3 PM to 8 PM on New Years Eve.
Visitors can expect a night of skating, delicious food, and games. And for the first time, this year Skate the Lake event will include a 30 minute laser show instead of fireworks.
"It goes so high, that it has to be registered with the FAA," said Lake House Facility Specialist Pam Lindquist.
Tickets cost $25 per person and can be found, here.
Hollywood New Year's Eve Party
The View House in Colorado Springs is hosting a "night on the red carpet" this New Year's Eve party that features and extravagant buffet, live music, dancing, and a complimentary champagne toast.
The party starts at 9 PM and will continue through midnight.
Ticket costs vary and can be found, here.
Decadence NYE Night Two
The Decadence electronic music festival is making its way back to Colorado and is the perfect New Year's Eve bash for the party animal in you.
"Gaze upon our dazzling city and experience a trip away from reality with friends and loved ones at the biggest and best end of the year festival celebration," the events description reads.
The event is being held at the Colorado Convention Center in center and will take place between 6:30 PM and 3 AM on December 30 and 31.
For a look at the line up and to purchase tickets visit the Colorado Convention Center website, here.
