A late run of Kokanee salmon in the Dolores River resulted in a record year for spawning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"Each fall, Colorado's Kokanee salmon swim nearly 30 miles upstream from Blue Mesa Reservoir to the Roaring Judy State Fish Hatchery in Almont, Colorado. Here, our biologists and hatchery staff collect eggs from these unique, landlocked salmon," CPW said in a tweet.
CPW collected around 8.5 million eggs this fall, with an astounding 1.2 million coming from the Dolores River alone.
“We will have enough eggs to stock all over our broodstock lakes and some of our recreation waters. We were able to get a surprisingly big spawn this year from the Dolores and a great year from Nighthorse, and some of those eggs were sent to other hatcheries to help out in other areas," said CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist John Alves in a press release.
The Roaring Judy Fish Hatchery typically has the largest Kokanee salmon run in the country, with an average collection of around 7.2 million eggs per year. Though, in the previous two years the hatchery collected less than 3 million eggs, according to CPW.
With drought shrinking the available Kokanee salmon habitats around the state, this years egg abundance came as a pleasant surprise.
“We really had a banner year,” said Jim White, a CPW aquatic biologist in the Durango area.
“It was not a year we were expecting, as we’ve typically been around 1 to 1.5 million eggs at Nighthorse. With the water level so low in the Dolores River and McPhee Reservoir, we really weren’t expecting many fish to make it upstream there, either. But there was a nice, single-thread channel they were able to make it up from, and it turned out to be a great year there with close to 2,000 females spawned," White said.
After collection, eggs are transported to hatcheries where they are counted and disinfected, the release said. In the spring, the fish will be stocked in 26 lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.
On this, #WildlifeWednesday, we wanted to share a look at Colorado's kokanee salmon spawn 🐟 pic.twitter.com/TUICWjrGC7— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) December 29, 2021
