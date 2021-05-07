Don't be fooled by sunny skies on Friday morning – more precipitation is around the corner.
The National Weather Service warns of strong thunderstorms moving into the state on Friday afternoon, bringing with them the possibility of large hail and damaging winds in the area south of Highway 50 and east of Highway 287. The possibility of strong thunderstorms continues on the Eastern Plains into Saturday, with blowing dust expected to limit visibility, possibly to less than a mile.
Starting mid-Saturday, precipitation is expected to start around much of the state, picking up again on Sunday and stretching through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is calling for several inches of heavy, wet snow in higher elevations of the central and southeastern mountains during this period.
OpenSnow forecasters get a little more specific with where snow may fall. They predict up to 17 inches of snow in the area of Echo Mountain, in Idaho Springs, with the heaviest totals coming in the form of 10 inches on Monday. Arapahoe Basin is also expected to see more than a foot of snow over the next five days, as is Rocky Mountain National Park, which is forecasted to get 15 inches of snow during the same period.
The Mountain-Forecast.com weather prediction for Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park mirrors other forecasts. The site is currently calling for around five inches on the mountain on Sunday, around 12 inches on Monday, and another inch or two on Tuesday.
The site also calls for big totals on Pikes Peak, with around 15 inches expected throughout Monday if highs are hit. This could be followed by another eight inches on Tuesday, bringing the possible total to 23 inches during this incoming storm.
Expect widespread on-and-off precipitation (in the form of rain for most) this weekend around the state and be aware of slick roads and snow that may fall in areas of higher elevation. Hail – up to 1.5 inches – is predicted to land in the eastern part of the state, though smaller hail may fall on the Front Range. Strong, damaging winds may also be present.
Stay up-to-date with current weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.