More winter weather is on the way to Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with part of the state looking at some pretty deep snow, while other areas are facing off with a frigid temperature plunge.
Let's start with the snow:
While snowfall will be mostly restricted to the western half of the state, some areas will get some big totals between Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Mountains southwest of Montrose will likely get up to 24 inches in the heaviest hit areas, for example. Meanwhile, some mountains in the area of Vail and Aspen are also expected to see about a foot over the roughly 24-hour period.
Next, let's take a look at those frigid temperatures.
Those on the eastern half of the state will face off with life-threatening windchills through Monday and into the night.
Windchill will be as low as -25 degrees in some parts of the Eastern Plains, with frigid wind chills of -16 degrees and -14 degrees expected in Colorado Springs and Denver, respectively, on Monday. A dangerous day will be followed by a dangerous night, with subzero temperatures expected across much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains.
Tuesday will also be a frigid day across much of Colorado, with similar extreme windchills. Temperatures should rise above freezing in most places by Wednesday.
See a map of expected lows on Monday night below:
While the snow in the west is noteworthy, those frigid temperatures in the east seem to be the biggest hazard at the moment. The National Weather Service is urging people to bundle up and avoid leaving skin exposed.
Traveling? Make sure your vehicle is packed with a wide range of safety essentials to use for survival in the event of car problems or stranding.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
