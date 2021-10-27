While up to 15 inches of snow was predicted to fall during the storm moving through Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday, at least one spot is reporting even more accumulation than that.
According to a Wednesday morning post on Instagram from Telluride Ski Resort, their slopes had already gotten 20 inches of snow since the storm started on Tuesday.
The resort also noted that their slopes remain closed to all access at this time, with a lot of pre-season operations still underway, including snowmaking, snow-grooming, and avalanche mitigation.
"We understand that all the fresh new snow is hard to resist, but for the safety of the public and that of our staff, we need to maintain the closure on the mountain."
Telluride is currently set to open on November 25 and it sounds like they're sticking to that date.
A number of other resorts reported some pretty big totals, as well.
A snow stake at Loveland showed 10 inches. According to OpenSnow.com, Vail got nine-and-a-half inches mid-mountain (likely more at a higher elevation) and Beaver Creek got nine inches. Steamboat got around eight.
As fall pushes forward, snow will likely become more intense in Colorado. Be prepared for winter weather conditions when entering the mountains and backcountry. Pack plenty of layers and always be aware of both the avalanche risk and weather forecast.
OutThere Colorado recommends checking the National Weather Service website for weather alerts, OpenSnow.com for forecast reports, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for avalanche risk information – and yes, risk is already present and multiple avalanches have occurred.
