Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road.
UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, an avalanche took place in the area of Ophir, which is a town south of Telluride that's home to about 200 people. The slide resulted in a closure on Ophir Road, which is the only way in and out of town, as well as a power outage that resulted from the power infrastructure getting buried.
Authorities have stated that the Ophir Road closure will likely be in place until mid-day on Thursday, instructing those in Ophir to shelter-in-place. Those looking to get to Ophir should make other arrangements until the road is cleared.
The avalanche was reportedly about 20 feet deep, covering about 150 to 200 yards of Ophir Road. While no update has been released as of 3:30 PM regarding when power will be restored, crews are working to partially restore power through load-switching procedures.
Temperatures are currently about 21 degrees Fahrenheit in Ophir, expected to hit single-digits tonight. Avalanche risk in the area is currently rated as 'considerable' by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Follow the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office on social media for updates.
