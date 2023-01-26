According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state.
The National Weather Service is telling the public to limit time spent outdoors during this date range as actual temperatures in areas east of the Continental Divide will likely drop below zero. Denver, for example, is expected to experience lows of negative six degrees on both Sunday and Monday, while temperatures in the northeastern Plains region could drop even lower.
The map below, provided by the National Weather Service, shows the impacted area.
If wind chill does drop temperatures to negative 20 degrees, that could mean frostbite within a matter of minutes, as well as life-threatening conditions.
This weather is still several days out and subject to change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
