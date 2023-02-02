A vehicle break-in spree has prompted authorities to ask the public for help in Lone Tree, Colorado.
On January 30, local deputies were called to two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive where residents had found that their vehicles had been broken into. In total, at least 20 cars were broken into overnight.
According to officials, mostly Hondas and Hyundais were targeted, with door locks punched. This is a means of breaking into vehicles that involves breaking the lock instead of the window.
Multiple suspects were in a silver or gray Kia Sportage that's believed to be stolen. One of the suspects was described as a white male with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Tom Vondra at 303-784-7879. Vondra can also be contacted via email at [email protected].
