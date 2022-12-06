Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office are looking for information regarding an incident that involved around $30,000 worth of items being stolen, including a locked trailer.
According to the sheriff's office, the trailer was parked on County Road 62X, approximately 1,000 feet up the road from Highway 62, and was locked with a hitch lock.
The Wells Cargo single-axle white trailer (valued at $10,000) and a Max Snowcat 6-wheeler (worth $20,000) that was inside of it were stolen on December 1.
No further information has been made available. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 970-728-1911.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.