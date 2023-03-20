Two teens that were visiting Colorado for spring break were killed in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
The sheriff's office was made aware of the accident at 8:35 PM on Sunday.
"The subjects reportedly rode tandem down the half pipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half pipe. The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt force trauma," the release said.
The victims, 17 and 18-year-old males from Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene despite immediate medical attention from emergency services. Their deaths are being investigated by the Summit County Coroner's Office.
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.
No further information has been made available at this time. Condolences go out to those affected by these tragic deaths.
"The Summit County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to always practice safe on snow activity habits and to be aware of the risks associated with these activities," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.