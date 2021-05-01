A couple of rafters were rescued after their boat overturned in a canyon in northern Colorado, according to Poudre Firefighters Authority.
The two rafters were rescued from Cache la Poudre River through Poudre Canyon Saturday, firefighters said. They were transferred to a rescue boat and brought to shore by crews with Poudre Firefighters Authority.
Units have left the scene of a water rescue up the Poudre Canyon. Two people were rescued from an overturned raft. They were safely transported to shore on Boat 7. Highway 14 has reopened. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/a4Ox9YCvH7— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 1, 2021
Colorado Highway 14 through the canyon was closed for a short time during the rescue operation. Details about the rafters' conditions were not immediately available.
Poudre Canyon is a 40-mile long canyon west of Fort Collins that is popular with rafters, hikers, and other outdoor recreationists.
