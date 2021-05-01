Poudre Canyon (Photo) Credit marekuliasz (iStock)

A river winds through Poudre Canyon. Photo Credit: marekuliasz (iStock).

A couple of rafters were rescued after their boat overturned in a canyon in northern Colorado, according to Poudre Firefighters Authority.

The two rafters were rescued from Cache la Poudre River through Poudre Canyon Saturday, firefighters said. They were transferred to a rescue boat and brought to shore by crews with Poudre Firefighters Authority.

Colorado Highway 14 through the canyon was closed for a short time during the rescue operation. Details about the rafters' conditions were not immediately available.

Poudre Canyon is a 40-mile long canyon west of Fort Collins that is popular with rafters, hikers, and other outdoor recreationists. 

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.