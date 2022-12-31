Two people were killed in a rockslide that happened on Tuesday at Yosemite National Park in California, according to officials from the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred near one of the park's entrances on El Portal road, which was closed following the slide. The road has since reopened, according to the Yosemite National Park Twitter page.
No further information regarding the circumstances of the slide, or the victims identities have been made available at this time.
Condolences go out to anyone affected by these deaths.
If you ever suspect that a rockslide may occur, leave the area immediately. If you get caught in the slide and cannot escape, the Colorado Division of Emergency Management recommends that you curl into a tight ball and protect your head.
I never understood tourists who would stand right near the walls at the bottom of El Capitan to take pictures when you could clearly see literally hundreds if not thousands of fallen rocks from pebbles to boulders laying on the ground around them! Clueless.
