An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountain RV resort in Granby on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Granby Police Department.
Police responded to the resort at around 1:14 PM to carry out a welfare check on two individuals that were reportedly inside of a commercial transport vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that both occupants of the vehicle were dead.
"At this time, the investigation is ongoing by the Granby Police Department and Grand County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled for next week and at this time, police believe this to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns," the release said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
