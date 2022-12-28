Two people died in Denver last week during an arctic blast that brought sub-zero temperatures to the city, according to officials from the Denver Police Department.
An arctic airmass moved into the Colorado on Wednesday night, bringing wind chills lower than -50 degrees to some parts of the state. During the stretch of frigid temperatures, the City of Denver reached -24 degrees.
The police department was able to confirm that two outdoor fatalities were reported, related to environmental exposure. That being said, the final cause and manner of death will be determined by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
No identifications have been made at this time.
In Colorado Springs, cold temps resulted in at least four deaths including a 23-year-old college student.
