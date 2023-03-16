According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is set to keep falling in southern Colorado through Friday morning. Up to two feet of snow could hit the Wolf Creek Pass area, with about a foot-and-a-half landing in the Sangre de Cristo mountains.
A few additional flakes may fall along the central mountain region and Front Range, but it probably won't be much.
According to OpenSnow.com, Wolf Creek Ski Area is looking at 33 inches of fresh snow over the next five days. This forecasting service also notes that next week should be a snowy one. Find their full report here.
Find additional weather information from the National Weather Service here.
