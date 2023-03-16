Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is set to keep falling in southern Colorado through Friday morning. Up to two feet of snow could hit the Wolf Creek Pass area, with about a foot-and-a-half landing in the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

A few additional flakes may fall along the central mountain region and Front Range, but it probably won't be much.

According to OpenSnow.com, Wolf Creek Ski Area is looking at 33 inches of fresh snow over the next five days. This forecasting service also notes that next week should be a snowy one. Find their full report here.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Find additional weather information from the National Weather Service here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.