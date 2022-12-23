Two people were injured, one seriously, in an accident involving a snow cat vehicle at a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) patrol camp on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.
The accident occurred at around 1:22 PM at a camp located in Grand County at 2500 Rocky Mountain Avenue.
"A snow cat working in the CDOT yard was backing near the sand shed when two CDOT employees walked around the corner of the building and were struck by the snow cat," the release said.
Both individuals were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.
"Troopers arrived on scene as a courtesy to CDOT to assist in the incident. After interviewing those involved it was determined there was nothing chargeable which ended any CSP involvement," the release said.
No further information has been made available.
