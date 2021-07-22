GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Two people were injured after lightning struck a trail area at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.
Park officials said a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trailhead after a thunderstorm hit around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
They said the man regained consciousness without intervention, but CPR was needed before the woman regained a pulse.
Both were transported by ground to a Flagstaff hospital with the woman transferred to a regional burn center.
The names and hometowns of the man and woman weren’t released.
Park officials said at least two other people drove themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic with lightning splash injuries.
They said lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year in Grand Canyon National Park.
