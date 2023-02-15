According to the Fort Collins Police Department, a cyclist was killed in a van-versus-bike crash that took place near Fort Collins' Warren Lake on February 13 at about 11:39 AM.
As a van was entering the intersection of East Harmony Road and McMurry Avenue following a light switching from red to green, a cyclist traveling southbound on McMurry Avenue collided with it. The adult male cyclist sustained serious injuries due to the crash and later died as a result.
Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the Toyota Sienna involved in the crash had a green light and right-of-way at the time of the collision. An investigation continues.
This was the second fatal crash in the Fort Collins area that involved a cyclist in a two-day period.
“Unfortunately, this is our second fatal crash in as many days, involving a bicyclist. We recognize how hard these events can be for the friends and families of those involved and encourage everyone to follow the rules of the road to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.
The prior cyclist death resulted from an accident that took place at 12:51 PM on February 12. In that case, a cyclist collided with a Honda CRV that had the right-of-way at the Centennial Road-South Lemay Avenue intersection in Fort Collins.
Those with information related to the accident that have not already talked with authorities are asked to call Officer Brandon Barnes at 970-221-6842.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
Sad that the bicyclists weren't careful enough. The more bicyclists on the road, the more deaths. http://www.governing.com/topics/public-justice-safety/gov-bike-fatalities-report.html
“To the extent encouragement of bicycling is successful, exposure and fatalities are likely to increase,” the Governor's Highway Safety Association said.
can we please stop with the car/van/truck "versus" bicycle? i know that's what happened but there should not be a war between the two; motorized vehicles should be yielding.
Avid road cyclist here (~ 3500 miles/year). Agree - there should not be a "versus" thing happening. All of us are road users. Respectfully disagree with motorized vehicles yielding to cyclists - all of us are vehicles and are required to follow the rules of the road. The so-called Idaho law does not give cyclists unrestricted right of way - it's a "yield" at stop signs, not a license to blow through them with no restrictions. I've seen far too many cyclists ignoring stop signs completely since the law went into effect. I've no idea if this was the reason for the collisions in FC or not - simply an observation. At the end of the day, a terrible tragedy for everyone involved, and their extended families. Sincere condolences to each of them.
Agreed, and well said Ralphie
well put. thank you.
No way...cyclists are supposed to obey the same laws as vehicles. if they run a read light and get plowed over they deserve it.
