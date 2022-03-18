Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the group that uses Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve the state's natural spaces, has granted $2,282,000 toward restoration efforts at Hanging Lakes Trail.
"The grant is part of GOCO’s Community Impact program, which develops and revitalizes parks, trails, school yards, fairgrounds, environmental education facilities, and other outdoor projects that enhance a community’s quality of life and access to the outdoors," GOCO said in a press release.
The beloved trail, located in White River National Forest, closed in July 2021 due to mudslides in the Grizzly Creek Fire’s burn scar area.
"The debris flows swept away major trail sections, took down bridges and trees, and buried the recreational area in rubble. The trail’s closure forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 trail reservations," the release said.
The funding was given to the National Forest Foundation and the City of Glenwood Springs to make a more "resilient and sustainable" trail to Hanging Lake.
"Proposed ecological and habitat restoration work includes restoring both the natural landscape surrounding the trail and an adjacent stream to minimize future erosion events and protect water quality," GOCO said.
A portion of the money will also go toward placing signs throughout the trail system that educated visitors about the Grizzly Creek Fire and the landslides that followed.
“Hanging Lake provides a meaningful connection to our National Forest lands,” said Jamie Werner, the White River National Forest Stewardship Coordinator with the National Forest Foundation. “GOCO’s support of an enhanced, more resilient trail ensures that Hanging Lake will continue to provide those special experiences to locals and visitors alike.”
When access to Hanging Lake reopens, there will be a $12 reservation fee, the release said.
