Police are still trying to identify the suspect that shot a person on a bicycle in Denver earlier this month. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward up to $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
According to officials, the shooting occurred at around 3:04 PM on March 9, near East First Avenue and North Emerson Street.
Police believe that two stolen cars (pictured above) were involved in the shooting. The driver of the silver KIA Sportage is the person that police suspect fired the shot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-7867.
