The Pueblo Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects that allegedly caused $2,000 worth of graffiti damage in the downtown Pueblo area. 

According to police, the the suspect(s) tagged the gold sign in front of the Pueblo Christopher Columbus Monument with the word “Genocider”.

The suspect(s) also targeted the side a coffee shop located on Union Avenue and the wall in front of the Center for American Values. 

Police believe the vandalism spree likely happened in the early-morning hours on Monday, June 28.

Anyone with information about regarding the case is asked to call Detective Mathews at (719) 553-2927. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

(1) comment

Skyrunner
Skyrunner

Thank you for calling it what it is: vandalism and crime. Time to crack down and prosecute this nonsense.

