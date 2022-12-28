In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver.
"Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
The concept for Camp Pickle was designed by Robert Thompson, the founder of Denver's popular restaurant and hangout, Punch Bowl Social. According to Saunders, Camp Pickle is inspired by "nostalgic Americana" and will have a rustic summer camp vibe.
The Camp Pickle website describes it as "...a celebration of national parks and camp culture of the 1940s. Camp Pickle is where the playful come to eat, the hungry to compete, and everyone—young and old, dinkers and bangers, meet."
"Camp Pickle will offer classic American recreational activities for both the competitive and casual set of all ages. Favorite pastimes such as horseshoes, darts, bowling, deck shuffle, and more will join the indoor and outdoor pickleball courts," Saunders said.
The country's first Camp Pickle will open in Huntsville Alabama in 2024, followed by the Denver location. The franchise is expected to open 10 locations nationwide.
According to a report from Nations Restaurant News, each Camp Pickle location will be 55,000-75,000 square feet, and have between 10 and 14 pickleball courts.
The specific date that Camp Pickle Denver will open has not been announced.
(1) comment
Bet Camp Pickle will do well. Pickleball is da bomb!
