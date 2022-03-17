As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures.
One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
PINPOINT WX: CSP reports 19 semis stuck along I-70 EB near Floyd Hill. Details #KDVR #KWGN. pic.twitter.com/hidLWw4bVy— jimhooley (@jimhooley) March 17, 2022
Despite the chaos the snow is causing, reported totals remain near the lower range of what was predicted in many areas – likely due to warmer temperatures preventing much accumulation until later in on Wednesday night. According to the National Weather Service, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge both reported seven inches of snow and the Monument area, north of Colorado Springs, reported six. It's worth noting that these reports come from early morning hours of Thursday, likely to have increased since.
Editor's Note: Since publishing, additional snow reports have come out, as expected. Denver Channel reports that 15.9 inches of snow landed in Idaho Springs and that 14.3 inches landed in Nederland. About a foot of snow was reported in the Evergreen area, which is where the semis became stuck.
Throughout the rest of the day, the highest totals are expected in the southern mountains. Through Friday, parts of the Sangre de Cristos and the peaks near Trinidad could get up to 18 additional inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
