The Moffat County Sheriff's Office, serving the community in the northwest corner of Colorado, was responsible for the rescue of 19 people and a dog during a blizzard that struck the area this week.
Working late into the evening on February 15, 19 people and one dog were saved from vehicles that got stranded on US Highway 318 and transported to the town of Maybell via snowcat. The rescued subjects were then transported to Craig with overnight accommodations set up.
Bad driving conditions were present due to blowing snow and strong winds, which resulted in near white-out conditions.
In the case of vehicle stranding, cold temperatures aren't the only concern. Snow can block the exhaust pipe on a vehicle, resulting in deadly fumes entering the cabin.
The poor weather conditions resulted in several closures in the area, including on Highway 40 and Highway 318. These closures have since been lifted.
Check the CoTrip.org map for updates related to travel in Colorado and check the National Weather Service website for forecasts and alerts.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
I don't understand why some people even bother to get out in that kind of weather, and there should probably be laws against big rigs driving in it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.