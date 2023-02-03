Seven snowmobilers got stranded near Upper Fish Creek Falls last Friday, just north of Steamboat Ski Area, kicking off a search and rescue mission that lasted around 19 hours.
Crews from Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR) were initially alerted to the situation at about 6:15 PM, according to a news release.
"Conditions on Buffalo Pass made the rescue arduous and time consuming. Off-trail, the snow was over chest deep and as the night progressed the wind picked up, creating whiteout conditions," officials said.
As conditions worsened, RCSAR requested help from the Routt Powder Riders, a nonprofit club that maintains, marks, and grooms roughly 100 miles of snowmobile trails on Rabbit Ears and Buffalo Pass. The club used their snowcat to groom the road from Dry Lake Campground to Long Lake.
"At times, the cat struggled to clear the road, with some exposed sections along the divide requiring 2 passes to become navigable. By the time the team was returning to staging on Saturday, the road had completely drifted back in with 4+ foot deep drifts in places. We are grateful for the quick response from RPR and their groomer was critical to the success of the rescue," officials said.
According to the release, teams of RCSAR skiers and snowmobilers worked through the night to determine the best route to reach the stranded snowmobilers and build a road to safely get them back to the groomed trail at Long Lake (a roughly 2.5-mile journey).
Crews were able to reach the snowmobilers just before dawn on Saturday, but reported that around that time, snow began to fall at a rate of around 2 inches per hour as they made their way to the groomed path.
Everyone was safely out of the field by 1 PM on Saturday.
Given the weather, this situation could have had a deadly outcome. RCSAR offers the following tips for anyone planning to enter the backcountry during any season:
- Be prepared for the unexpected by always carrying the 10 essentials, and bolster those items when conditions or weather forecasts dictate
- Wear wool or synthetic layers
- If you call for help, you need to stay in place so the SAR team can contact you
- Don't separate your group and always ride within your ability level.
- Identify hazardous terrain that should be avoided.
