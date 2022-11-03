Do you feel safe in Colorado? Has that changed in recent years?
A recent report from WalletHub sought to determine how major American cities compared when it came to various categories of safety – 'home & community' safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. Out of the three Colorado spots found on the list, none broke the top 100 in the 'overall' ranking.
Considering the 150 most populated spots around the country, with at least two of the most populated spots in each state, Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora were ranked among their peers based on 42 metrics relevant to safety.
Ranking best was Aurora, at an unimpressive 111th overall national rank. Even lower were Colorado Springs, ranking 157th, and Denver, ranking 164th. Across the three aforementioned categories of safety, the only time anywhere in Colorado broke into the top half of cities across the country was with Denver's 62nd-place ranking in 'financial safety,' though even that is hardly worth bragging about.
The metrics included in this analysis represented a wide range of criteria, including number of mass shootings, sex offenders per capita, share of sheltered homeless, road quality, wildfire risk, drug poisonings per capita, foreclosure rates, job security, and much more.
The ranking of Colorado's cities in 2022 shows a bit of a shake-up when compared to the same WalletHub ranking in 2020, just two years prior. In 2020, Colorado Springs ranked 78th nationwide ( dropping 79 spots in 2022 ranking), Aurora ranked 109th (dropping two spots in 2022 ranking), and Denver ranked 165th (climbing one spot in 2022 ranking). While Denver and Aurora roughly held their positions, Colorado Springs was determined to be much more dangerous in 2022.
The safest three cities in the country were determined to be Columbia, MD (1st), Nashua, NH (2nd), and Laredo, TX (3rd), while the three most dangerous cities were determined to be San Bernardino, CA (180th), Fort Lauderdale, FL (181st), and St. Louis, MO (182nd).
It's worth noting that Columbia also ranked 1st nationwide in 2020, with all three of the lowest ranking spots held by the same places in 2020 as in 2022, with slightly different positioning.
Do you think this data analysis provides an actual representation of safety in Colorado? And remember, it's not just crime that's being considered. Let us know in the comments.
See the full results and methodology here.
