Swiping a friend's ski pass to hit the mountain can have big consequences.
The Vail Police Department has issued a release that states ski pass fraud incidents have been on the rise this season. As of March 8, the department had cited 31 people for fraudulent ski pass use compared to just 27 throughout the entirety of last season.
The police department has joined forces with mountain staff to identify and prosecute fraudulent pass users, with the end of the season typically being a time when fraud is most prominent.
According to the department's release, technology improvements have made it trickier to use a stolen or borrowed pass in recent years.
Those that are caught by the Vail Police Department face serious penalties. The related charge can carry a fine of up to $999, not including potential legal costs. It can also carry up to 180 days in jail. The consequences don't stop at the pass user, either – the pass owner may also end up with their ski pass revoked.
This year, the 'Epic Pass' used at Vail was ultimately priced at $819, a 20 percent reduction compared to the previous season.
While the press release from Vail Police specifically addressed fraudulent pass use on Vail Mountain, those caught using a stolen or borrowed ski pass in other parts of the state can also anticipate consequences.
Meanwhile, an Arvada company at least twice illegally dumps into stormwater drains and gets a $2747 fine and not a day in jail for the owner.
There is little just about the justice system in the US.
i see nothing wrong with someone using a friends pass for a day when that friend is not going. looks like i would never buy their pass or ski there resort.
Not defending pass poachers, but with all of the illegal aliens working in the valley one would think that the cops might have better things to do. Not sure how pass fraud trumps illegal employment, oh wait, the illegals make money for the rich folks. I get it now...
Why are police criminalizing what is a private contract between Vail and the Epic Pass buyer?
If they want to call it fraud, then by all means why aren’t there scads of business execs/owners in prison?
